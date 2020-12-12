AG Schmidt says it is time for Kansans to put election behind them

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It may be time for Kansans to move forward from the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear a lawsuit brought by Texas which challenged the presidential election procedures in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“As I said Wednesday, Kansas filed a brief in this case, as we have in others, seeking an answer to an important and potentially recurring federal constitutional question involving the role of states in federal elections,” said Schmidt. “My office also received more than 15,000 calls and emails urging us to ask the Supreme Court to hear the Texas arguments. Today the Supreme Court decided not to become involved in the 2020 election, and the Court’s decision means it is time to put this election behind us.”

Schmidt announced that Kansas would back the lawsuit on Thursday.

