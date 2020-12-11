Two seriously injured when ATV hits deer in northwest Kansas

LOGAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Georgia suffered serious injuries whent the all-terrain vehicle they were on hit a deer Thursday evening in Phillips County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 5:53 p.m. Thursday near Phillips County Road 1000 and Early Eve Road. The location was about 6 miles south of the city of Logan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Razor ATV was eastbound on Early Eve Road when a deer entered the roadway. The ATV struck the deer on the passenger side.

The ATV then entered the south ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels facing east in the south ditch.

The driver, Tucker William Mobbs, 19, of Cedartown, Ga., and a passenger, Herman Van Mobbs, 51, both of Cedartown, Ga., were taken to Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg with serious injuries.

The patrol said neither occupant of the ATV was wearing a seat belt.

