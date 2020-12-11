Topeka USD 501 to remain remote for rest of 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An uptick in Shawnee County Coronavirus cases means Topeka 501 students will keep learning from home for the rest of the year.

The district made the announcement in a message sent to Topeka Public School staff and families Friday morning.

USD 501 had hoped to return to in-person learning the final week and a half before Christmas, but factors including the Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard remaining in the “red” rating, as well as the number of staff impacted contributed to the decision.

District officials say they will now plan to return to in-person learning for some groups after winter break. The announcement comes following a unanimous vote by the state school board earlier this week in which they strongly recommended that pre-k and elementary students either be full-time or hybrid no matter the COVID-19 community transmission rate.

