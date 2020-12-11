Advertisement

Topeka nine-year-old sets state powerlifting records, targets national best

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine-year-old Bo Jenson earned a piece of Sunflower State history over the weekend in USA Powerlifting’s Kansas State Powerlifting Championships in Wichita.

“I broke every record,” Bo said. “I only missed one lift, and I took first place.”

“He set all four records for the squat, for the bench press, for the deadlift, and for the total,” Bo’s dad Joe said.

Bo hit 250 lbs in deadlift, 183 in squat, and 100 in bench.

Bo rose to the all-time best for age 10-and-under in only a matter of months. He picked up the sport in August.

“He picked up the same amount of weight as his 15-year-old brother did,” Joe said. “I was like okay, wait a second, maybe we have something here.”

Now, Bo lifts three times a week, adding in core and cardio, and focusing on a healthy diet.

“We’d like to see more kids get into it,” Joe said. “It makes their bones stronger, makes their ligaments and tendons stronger, it makes them more aware of their body, their diet, their focus, their determination. I think it’s a sport that especially now that quarantines have started would really benefit a lot of kids.”

With his state bling in hand, Bo has his sights set on breaking all four national records for his age next month.

But, no matter the weight on his shoulders, Bo knows his dad has his back.

“For me, I want to make sure that whatever he’s doing, he’s having fun doing it,” Joe said. “Focus on remembering that we’re still a little kid. We try to take breaks and make sure we’re still doing kid stuff.”

“I get to spend time with my dad, and I get to break a whole bunch of records,” Bo said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl

Latest News

Topeka nine-year-old sets state powerlifting records, targets national best
Topeka nine-year-old sets state powerlifting records, targets national best
KU WBB wins Big 12 opener over Oklahoma 74-64
K-State women upset #22 South Dakota State 62-53
K-State women upset #22 South Dakota State 62-53
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92