Topeka nine-year-old sets state powerlifting records, targets national best

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine-year-old Bo Jenson earned a piece of Sunflower State history over the weekend in USA Powerlifting’s Kansas State Powerlifting Championships in Wichita.

“I broke every record,” Bo said. “I only missed one lift, and I took first place.”

“He set all four records for the squat, for the bench press, for the deadlift, and for the total,” Bo’s dad Joe said.

Bo hit 250 lbs in deadlift, 183 in squat, and 100 in bench.

Bo rose to the all-time best for age 10-and-under in only a matter of months. He picked up the sport in August.

“He picked up the same amount of weight as his 15-year-old brother did,” Joe said. “I was like okay, wait a second, maybe we have something here.”

Now, Bo lifts three times a week, adding in core and cardio, and focusing on a healthy diet.

“We’d like to see more kids get into it,” Joe said. “It makes their bones stronger, makes their ligaments and tendons stronger, it makes them more aware of their body, their diet, their focus, their determination. I think it’s a sport that especially now that quarantines have started would really benefit a lot of kids.”

With his state bling in hand, Bo has his sights set on breaking all four national records for his age next month.

But, no matter the weight on his shoulders, Bo knows his dad has his back.

“For me, I want to make sure that whatever he’s doing, he’s having fun doing it,” Joe said. “Focus on remembering that we’re still a little kid. We try to take breaks and make sure we’re still doing kid stuff.”

“I get to spend time with my dad, and I get to break a whole bunch of records,” Bo said.

