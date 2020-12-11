Sunset Zoo program virtually connects high school students with scientists

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo is connecting high school students with scientists, in order to help them learn more about career options available in the science field.

Sunset Zoo has started offering Career Connection zoom meetings, connecting high school students with scientists from a variety of science fields.

The first career connection was held Wednesday with masters in geology student, Sarah Lamm from Kansas State University as the guest speaker.

Seven students attended the first Career Connection, and a recording of the session is available on the Zoo website.

“We’ve actually gotten several high school students from around the country that are connected with other zoos, that are either teen volunteers or what not at other zoo around the country that have actually signed up to connect with the scientists as well.” Sunset Zoo, curator of education, Jared Bixby says.

The next Career Connection is December 16th at 1:00 pm, registration is required to attend the Zoom sessions.

