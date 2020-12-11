Statewide judicial branch data systems to be offline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Statewide judicial branch data systems will be offline from 6 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kansas courts says some data systems that support statewide court operations will be offline from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, Dec. 14-15, which will make some services unavailable.

The Court said from Monday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. to Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 a.m., the following systems and services will be unavailable:

According to the Court, state courts on the Kansas eCourt centralized case management system are as follows:

4th Judicial District: Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties;

6th Judicial District: Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties;

8th Judicial District: Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties;

11th Judicial District: Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties;

14th Judicial District: Chautauqua and Montgomery counties;

19th Judicial District: Cowley County;

21st Judicial District: Clay and Riley counties; and

31st Judicial District: Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties.

The Court said the Office of Judicial Administrator will take the systems offline to install a new server that will support the systems.

According to the Court, while data services are offline, and before the new server is brought online, electrical services to the server will also be upgraded.

The Court said the electrical service upgrade could only be scheduled on Monday evening, otherwise, the server installation and electrical upgrade would have to have taken place over a weekend in order to minimize break in service.

According to the Court, all data systems are expected to be back online by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

