Advertisement

Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable,...
Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19 through sweat, according to a study.

Detection dogs like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports can also be taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases.

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.

In a new study based in France and Lebanon, researchers took sweat samples from 177 patients at various hospitals, 95 of which were positive for the virus and 82 were negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test.

They did dozens of trials, with a success rate of between 76% and 100%.

Experts say it’s a “promising first step,” but more work is needed.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal “Plos One” on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries...
Crews respond to smoky fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92

Latest News

One person was in critical condition on Friday after a three-vehicle crash Thursday night at...
One person in critical condition after Thursday night crash in west Topeka
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California
Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times
The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes...
EXPLAINER: What’s in store when the Electoral College meets
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for the start of...
Another delay expected in Harvey Weinstein extradition