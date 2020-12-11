Shawnee Co. Health Officer extends emergency order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With community spread of COVID-19 remaining in the uncontrolled zone on Shawnee County’s scorecard, Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, is extending his current emergency order.

He used an analogy of a hospital’s critical care response to describe the county’s situation.

“If our community was a patient in an accident and was bleeding, we haven’t even stabilized this patient,” Pezzino continued saying, “We are still bleeding, our numbers are still going up, so we are absolutely in no position unfortunately to move this patient, move our community outside of our ICU.”

On Thursday, Pezzino extended his current emergency order that limits gathering sizes to ten people, requires restaurants and bars to close at 9 p.m. and suspends all organized sports outside of school sports.

“I am aware of the damage that we are creating,” he said, “I think the damage of not doing that would far exceed the damage of doing that. Reducing public gatherings is the single most important thing that we can do.”

County Commissioners will meet Monday to review the order. If adopted, it will remain in effect until January 19th.

However, health officials said there is a bright spot on the county’s scorecard.

“We have expanded our daily testing capacity to an additional 1,500 individuals here in our community,” said Craig Barnes, Division Manager of the Community Health Outreach and Planning program for the Shawnee County Health Department.

He said the county now has three free COVID-19 testing sites, where residents can get tested even with no symptoms.

Those are located at New Mount Zion Baptist Church at 2801 SE Indiana, The Topeka Housing Authority at SE 20th and California and Hummer Sports Park at 6th and MacVicar.

Barnes said, “For our Hummer Sports Park site, which went live last week, we’ve been able to test 1,148 individuals in just four days.”

Each testing site is open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Pre-registration is encouraged at GoGetTested.com/Kansas.

With this new resource in place, Pezzino said controlling the spread still relies on the community following best practices.

“The tools that you have available as Shawnee County residents, you have already heard it; mask, wash your hands, keep your distance and avoid the large crowds,” he continued saying, “If everybody was doing that, our community containment measures probably could go down.”

