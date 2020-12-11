Advertisement

Riley County police investigating kidnapping report in Manhattan

Riley County police are investigating an incident in which a woman reported she was the victim...
Riley County police are investigating an incident in which a woman reported she was the victim of a kidnapping and other crimes earlier this week in Manhattan.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating an incident in which a woman reported she was the victim of a kidnapping and other crimes earlier this week.

Officers filed a report for domestic battery; aggravated assault; kidnapping; and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon in the incident, which was reported around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, a 47-year-old woman, who reported a known 40-year-old male who had a gun injured her and forced her into a room.

Because of the nature of this crime, no further information was being released, including the location where the crimes occurred.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan-Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries...
Crews respond to smoky fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92

Latest News

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a disturbance...
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in Atchison
The historic Emporia Gazette building is on the market for $259,900, according to KVOE Radio....
Historic Emporia Gazette building on the market
Two people were seriously injured when the ATV they were on hit a deer in Phillips County in...
Two seriously injured when ATV hits deer in northwest Kansas
First Alert Snow Tonight
Friday forecast: Scattered showers today, light snow tonight