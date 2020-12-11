Riley County police investigating kidnapping report in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating an incident in which a woman reported she was the victim of a kidnapping and other crimes earlier this week.

Officers filed a report for domestic battery; aggravated assault; kidnapping; and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon in the incident, which was reported around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, a 47-year-old woman, who reported a known 40-year-old male who had a gun injured her and forced her into a room.

Because of the nature of this crime, no further information was being released, including the location where the crimes occurred.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan-Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

