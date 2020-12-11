Riley Co. reports 94 new positive cases of COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported 94 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The Riley County Health Department says it identified 94 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the county since its Wednesday report with 87 new COVID-19 recoveries.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said it is caring for six positive patients and two PUIs at this time. It said four of the patients are in the ICU.

According to RCHD, a total of 558 people were swabbed at its Thursday free testing event in CiCo Park. It said as results come in, positive patients will be contacted first.

