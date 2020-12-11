Advertisement

Riley Co. reports 94 new positive cases of COVID-19

(MGM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported 94 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The Riley County Health Department says it identified 94 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the county since its Wednesday report with 87 new COVID-19 recoveries.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said it is caring for six positive patients and two PUIs at this time. It said four of the patients are in the ICU.

According to RCHD, a total of 558 people were swabbed at its Thursday free testing event in CiCo Park. It said as results come in, positive patients will be contacted first.

For more information regarding COVID-19 in Riley Co., click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries...
Crews respond to smoky fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church

Latest News

Disciplinary administrator seeks indefinite suspension for Spradling; defense attorney opposes discipline
Interviews scheduled for 9th Judicial District magistrate judge
Finance council reviewed Governor Kelly's recent executive order
Disaster declaration extended after lively discussion between Governor and House Majority Leader
Reconstruction, realignment project on K-99 in Wabaunsee Co. to begin Monday