Representative-elect Tracey Mann makes senior staff hires

Tracey Mann (Source: Newmark Gubb Zimmer)
Tracey Mann (Source: Newmark Gubb Zimmer)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative-elect Tracey Mann has announced hires to his senior staff.

Representative-elect for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District Tracey Mann says the senior staff he has hired will start their duties on Jan. 3, 2021. He said he is excited to start working with his team.

“We are working hard to assemble a top-tier team who will represent the values of the Big First. We are ready to get to work and take some Kansas common sense to Washington,” said Mann.

Mann said he has chosen Brandon Harder, of Haven, Kan., to serve as his Chief of Staff. He said Harder has worked in and around the Kansas Congressional Delegation for more than 10 years. He said Harder has served as Sen. Jerry Moran’s Agriculture and Trade Advisor, as well as helped Moran at the National Republican Senatorial Committee. He said Harder has spent the past six years representing agriculture, trade and regulatory issues on Capitol Hill.

According to Mann, Harder is a native of the 1st Congressional District. He said Harder attended Kansas State University and earned a degree in Animal Science. He said Harder and his wife will split time between Washington D.C. and Kansas.

“There has never been a more critical time to have strong representation in Washington, D.C. Congressman-elect Mann is bringing the leadership our country needs to the U.S. House,” said Harder. “I am honored to join the team and excited to serve the Big First once again.”

Mann said he has chosen Reid Petty, of Liberal, Kan., to serve as his District Director. He said Petty’s background includes working for Seward County Broadcasting, the USD 480 Board of Education, teaching, serving in the Kansas House of Representatives, working as the Legislative and Public Outreach Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Transportation and as Sen. Jerry Moran’s Southwest Kansas District Director in Garden City.

According to Mann, Petty attended the University of Kansas and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Oklahoma Panhandle State University. He said Petty and his wife have a one-year-old son.

“I am excited to join Congressman-elect Tracey Mann as his District Director,” said Petty. “Congressman-elect Mann has a true passion to fight for Kansas values in Washington at a time that we most need it. I look forward to going to work every day to better the lives of all Kansans.”

