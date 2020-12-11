Reconstruction, realignment project on K-99 in Wabaunsee Co. to begin Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A reconstruction and realignment project on K-99 in Wabaunsee Co. will begin on Monday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says a reconstruction and realignment project on K-99 in Wabaunsee County will start on Monday, Dec. 14, weather permitting. It said the project will begin two miles north of I-70 and will end just south of K-18, from mile marker 166 to mile marker 171.

According to KDOT, the first part of phase one of the project should be concluded by July 2021 and will include building three shoofly detours that will be used in the second part of phase one. It said work will happen during daylight hours.

KDOT said in phase two of the project, traffic will be moved to the new K-99 with the speed limit reduced to 50 mph.

According to KDOT, when the contractor needs to move dirt and rock across the highway, traffic will be controlled using a flagging operation or temporary signal to stop traffic for trucks to cross. It said the project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020. It said drivers should expect minimal delays.

KDOT said Ebert Construction Co. of Wamego will be the contractor on the $12.6 million project.

