Racial Equity and Justice Commission gives Gov. Kelly recommendations for policing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Racial Equity and Justice Commission focused first on law enforcement and policing for their initial report including more than 60 recommendations to improve those relations.

The group, led by Co-Chairs Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Kansas University Administrator Dr. Shannon Portillo, has held bi-weekly meetings and hosted 26 learning sessions with community members and stakeholders since July.

Their list of recommendations to policing across Kansas include -- Enhancing ongoing social equity and anti-bias training curriculum for law enforcement, increasing officer pay, implementing more mental health training and crisis response models, reviewing racial and bias-based policing policies and the complaints process on a state level and increasing transparency around police disciplinary records. Along as being against driver’s license suspensions for people who fail to pay fines or fees and against no-knock warrants in drug cases.

Commission Member John Nave and Executive VP of Kansas AFL-CIO said, “I hope that we can continue to just push the envelope on change and having something that every other state around the country will look and say, ‘Hey, that’s a model. They created a model that they should follow.’”

The group will next turn its focus to reforming education systems to avoid the “School to Prison Pipeline” along with the racial wealth gap as we continue into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Case in point, we have almost 300 superintendents and there are only four people of color superintendents in the entire state,” said Dr. Anderson. “When I started in Kansas, I was the only black female in the entire state.”

The commission hopes to be a model for all states.

District Attorney of Wyandotte Co. and Commission Member Mark Dupree said, “So that we can educate the citizens all across the county regardless if there is only one black or brown who is in a position to actually make this be heard.”

“We have an obligation now to push our elected officials to make those changes,” said Nave.

The commission is scheduled to submit its next report by July 1 and complete a final, comprehensive report by Jan. 1, 2022.

Kelly appointed a commission to discuss policing in the state in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

