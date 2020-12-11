Pott. Co. adopts CDC quarantine protocol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. is joining the list of counties adopting the CDC’s recent updated quarantine guidance. They will implement 10-day quarantines for asymptomatic people who come into contact with positive COVID-19 cases.

Close Contact of a positive person is defined as:

• Anyone who was within 6 feet of the person for 10 consecutive minutes or more; or

• Anyone who is living with or stayed overnight for at least one night in a house with the person; or

• Direct contact with the infectious secretions of the person (for example – coughed or sneezed on; kissed; contact with a dirty tissue; shared a drinking glass, food, towels or other personal items.

“Quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing if no symptoms appear,” Pott. Co. PIO Crystal Malchose said. “Individuals are responsible for monitoring their own temperature twice per day, and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms daily. Quarantine is defined as staying home away from others, including family members; and only leaving your homestead for medical care and drive-thru pharmacy needs. Stay home, wear a mask and you’re your hands!”

The county does say employers may still require employees to quarantine for 14 days, but not less than 10 days.

