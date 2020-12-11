Advertisement

Pott. Co. adopts CDC quarantine protocol

Pottawatomie County COVID-19 poster at the County Office Building. (July 24, 2020)
Pottawatomie County COVID-19 poster at the County Office Building. (July 24, 2020)(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. is joining the list of counties adopting the CDC’s recent updated quarantine guidance. They will implement 10-day quarantines for asymptomatic people who come into contact with positive COVID-19 cases.

Close Contact of a positive person is defined as:

• Anyone who was within 6 feet of the person for 10 consecutive minutes or more; or

• Anyone who is living with or stayed overnight for at least one night in a house with the person; or

• Direct contact with the infectious secretions of the person (for example – coughed or sneezed on; kissed; contact with a dirty tissue; shared a drinking glass, food, towels or other personal items.

“Quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing if no symptoms appear,” Pott. Co. PIO Crystal Malchose said. “Individuals are responsible for monitoring their own temperature twice per day, and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms daily.  Quarantine is defined as staying home away from others, including family members; and only leaving your homestead for medical care and drive-thru pharmacy needs.  Stay home, wear a mask and you’re your hands!”

The county does say employers may still require employees to quarantine for 14 days, but not less than 10 days.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl

Latest News

Topeka nine-year-old sets state powerlifting records, targets national best
Topeka nine-year-old sets state powerlifting records, targets national best
Topeka Zoo Lights Up for the Holidays
Topeka Zoo Lights Up for the Holidays
KU WBB wins Big 12 opener over Oklahoma 74-64
Racial Equity and Justice Commission recommend changes for policing. (Dec. 10, 2020)
Racial Equity and Justice Commission gives Gov. Kelly recommendations for policing