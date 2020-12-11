Advertisement

One person in critical condition after Thursday night crash in west Topeka

One person was in critical condition on Friday after a three-vehicle crash Thursday night at S.W. 29th and Randolph in west Topeka, officials said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was in critical condition Friday morning following a three-vehicle collision that shut down a west Topeka intersection for about seven hours, officials said.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. Thursdsay at S.W. 29th and Randolph.

Topeka police spokesman Lt. Manny Munoz said Friday that one of the drivers was in critical condition.

A total of three people were injured in the crash, Munoz said.

In addition to the person who suffered serious injuries, the other two people who were injured had minor injuries, Munoz said.

A portion of S.W. 29th near the crash scene remained closed until around 3 a.m. Friday as Topeka police investigated the collision, Munoz said.

The collision also brought down some power lines in the area.

