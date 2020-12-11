Manhattan looks for residents to serve on Community Project Committee

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan is seeking residents that want to serve on the Community Project Committee.

The City of Manhattan says it is partnering with Planning NEXT, which is a strategic planning consultant from Columbus, Ohio, and will help a community-led effort to establish a vision, goals, and short and long-term strategic actions for the City. It said it is looking for a diverse group of 25 - 30 community members that want to help in the planning process and serve on a Community Project Committee.

According to the City, the application deadline is Dec. 30. It said interested residents can apply here.

The City said the strategic planning process will start in January of 2021 and will take around eight months to complete. It said during that time, Planning NEXT will work with City staff to execute around five meetings with the committee, which will be open to the public. It said Committee members may also act as spokespersons for the planning effort, serving as hosts at public events and facilitating small group discussions at public engagement events during the process.

“This committee will work closely with City staff, the planning consultant team, and other stakeholders to bring insight and perspective to the planning process. They will help spread the word about the planning effort to encourage community participation,” said Jared Wasinger, Assistant to the City Manager. “They will also advise on the plan’s substance, helping staff and the consultant team to integrate the community’s input with technical analysis.”

According to the City, the responsibilities of the committee are as follows:

Officially represent Manhattan residents in the planning process.

Provide guidance and direction to staff and consultants at crucial steps in the process.

Act as spokespersons for the effort.

Serve as hosts at public events during the process. (May be held virtually.)

Identify volunteers for sub-committees that may be needed and provide direction to those committees as their work takes place.

Recruit volunteers to assist with conducting outreach and facilitation at public meetings.

Volunteer to facilitate at public meetings.

Disseminate information during the planning process through their individual networks.

Present the vision for adoption before appropriate adopting bodies.

Serve as stewards of the plan once it is adopted.

More information on the City of Manhattan can be found here.

