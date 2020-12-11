Man arrested in connection with stabbing in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connecction with a disturbance earlier this week that resulted in a stabbing at an Atchison residence, KAIR Radio reports.

The arrested man was identified as Jarvis Grace, 24, of Atchison.

KAIR said Grace was booked into the Atchison County Jail in connection with aggravated battery; domestic battery; endangering a chilid; and criminal damage to property.

Jarvis was being held on a $30,000 bond in the Atchison County Jail, where h.

According to KAIR, the stabbing took place during a disturbance at a home in the 1000 block of N. 10th Street.

KAIR reports that a young child suffered injuries during the incident. The child’s injuries weren’t related to the stabbing, however.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said officers were sent around 5 a.m. Monday to the address on N. 10th Street.

When they arrived, the officers found a 38-year-old man had been stabbed with a knife and struck with a brick. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, then was released.

In addition, police said a 35-year-old woman also had been physically struck and knocked to the ground as she held a 2-year-old child. The woman and the child both sustained injuries, but neither was transported to the hospital.

KAIR said the suspect, later idtnefied as Jarvis, fled the scene but was located on Wednesday.

