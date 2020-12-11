KU WBB wins Big 12 opener over Oklahoma 74-64

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU improved to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in Big 12 play with a ten-point win over Oklahoma Thursday.

Three Jayhawks scored in double-digits, led by senior Tina Stephens with 18 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Holly Kersgieter added 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Aniya Thomas pitched in 14 points and four steals.

Next up, the Jayhawks host UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros Monday, Dec. 14.

