KDP announces changes in communications staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Democratic Party has announced some changes in its communications staff.

The Kansas Democratic Party says Azmain Ashraf, the Party’s current Communications Assistant, will now lead its Digital and Communications efforts. It said the announcement follows the appointment of outgoing Communications Director Reeves Oyster as Governor Laura Kelly’s new Traveling Press Secretary.

“We are excited to have Azmain steward the Party’s Communications efforts as we continue to build Party infrastructure across Kansas,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt.

Hiatt said Azmain has experience working with not only the KDP but the Kansas Legislature and national nonprofit organizations, which she believes will be critical to building the Party’s momentum.

“The Party thanks Reeves Oyster for her outstanding work throughout her tenure and wishes her all the best as she transitions to her new role in Governor Kelly’s administration,” said Hiatt.

