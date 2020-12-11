KBI investigates after two Pawnee Co. men shot overnight

PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting of two Pawnee County men has led the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in Burdett.

According to the KBI, the Pawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office requested its assistance around 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. It said special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the call.

The KBI said around 12:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Pawnee Co. Communications received a 911 call after a man was shot at a house in the 700 block of Elm St. in Burdett. It said deputies from the Pawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and EMS from Burdett and Larned responded to the scene.

According to the Bureau, before deputies arrived, dispatch was advised through another emergency call that a second male shooting victim was found at a house a block away from the first call. It said investigators from the Edwards Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Hodgeman Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Larned Police Department and the office of the State Fire Marshal also responded to help.

The KBI said investigators believe both victims were together when shot outside of the house on Elm. It said the second man was able to run to a house northwest of the area to get help.

According to the KBI, the first victim was a 51-year-old man from Burdett and was treated for several gunshot wounds. It said the first man was transported via EMS to a Wichita hospital and is recovering from surgery and is in serious condition.

The KBI said the second victim was a 30-year-old man from Burdett and was taken to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. It said he was treated for a gunshot wound and has since been released.

The KBI said anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 629-285-2211. It said the investigation is currently ongoing.

