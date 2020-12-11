Advertisement

Kansas rent help deadline is less than a week away

How to apply for the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program
Deadline for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program
Deadline for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program(KWCH)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 11, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deadline to apply for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program funds is just days away--December 15th at midnight. The KEPP provides rental assistance to households that have missed one or more rent payment(s) as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Landlords and tenants apply via a joint online process. If the application is approved, the landlord receives rental assistance funds directly from KEPP, applies KEPP funds to the tenant’s account, and waives late fees for the month(s) assistance was awarded. Approved tenants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance, not to exceed $5,000 per household.

Learn more about the program in this story from 13′s Melissa Brunner and Danielle Martin.

