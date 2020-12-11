Kansas rent help deadline is less than a week away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deadline to apply for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program funds is just days away--December 15th at midnight. The KEPP provides rental assistance to households that have missed one or more rent payment(s) as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Landlords and tenants apply via a joint online process. If the application is approved, the landlord receives rental assistance funds directly from KEPP, applies KEPP funds to the tenant’s account, and waives late fees for the month(s) assistance was awarded. Approved tenants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance, not to exceed $5,000 per household.

