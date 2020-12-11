Advertisement

K-State women upset #22 South Dakota State 62-53

K-State women upset #22 South Dakota State 62-53
K-State women upset #22 South Dakota State 62-53(Kansas State Athletics)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State never trailed as the Wildcats picked up a Top 25 win Thursday, 62-53 over #22 South Dakota State.

For the first time this season, three Wildcats scored in double-digits. Redshirt sophomore Ayoka Lee led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. Christianna Carr added 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks, followed by Rachel Ranke with 10 points and three assists.

The win marks K-State’s first win over an AP Top 25 team since beating 15th-ranked Texas Feb. 17, 2019. It was K-State’s first win over an AP ranked non-conference opponent since defeating 20th-ranked Drake March 18, 2017, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) throws a pass intended for quarterback Patrick...
Travis Kelce nominated for NFL Man of the Year
KU football season ends early, game against Texas canceled
Scholar Athlete - Molly McLaughlin
Scholar Athlete - Molly McLaughlin