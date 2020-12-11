K-State women upset #22 South Dakota State 62-53

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State never trailed as the Wildcats picked up a Top 25 win Thursday, 62-53 over #22 South Dakota State.

For the first time this season, three Wildcats scored in double-digits. Redshirt sophomore Ayoka Lee led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. Christianna Carr added 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks, followed by Rachel Ranke with 10 points and three assists.

The win marks K-State’s first win over an AP Top 25 team since beating 15th-ranked Texas Feb. 17, 2019. It was K-State’s first win over an AP ranked non-conference opponent since defeating 20th-ranked Drake March 18, 2017, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cats Win!



