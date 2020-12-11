Advertisement

JEDO incentives allow Topeka employers to provide workplace transportation options

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New incentives from JEDO may allow Topeka employers to provide their employees with more workplace transportation options.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the Joint Economic Development Organizations board has approved a $100,000 transportation services incentive. It said originally the incentive was a recommendation from the Workforce Transportation Taskforce. It said the purpose of the incentive is to help employers create new workforce transportation options.

“The transportation needs of our workforce are definitely diverse,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka, an organization with the Greater Topeka Partnership. “More and more we’re seeing the need for alternative commuting options, employee shuttles and more. With this incentive, JEDO will be able to provide a 100 percent match in funding starting at just $1,000. Because funding is matched, employers that choose to participate will be able to stand up a resource quickly, ensuring that no gap in coverage need occur.”

“The Transportation Services Incentive recognizes the need in our community to help bridge the gap that many face in having reliable transportation to work This incentive builds upon the prior NETO and SOTO programs and expands the opportunity for transportation assistance to a wider range of employers and number of employees,” said Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook.

“This is just another great example of the importance Topeka and Shawnee County are placing on nurturing its workforce,” said Councilman Tony Emerson, City of Topeka, District 4.

“We know that there may be barriers to employment for residents in the community, and this gives more residents the opportunity to obtain well-paying jobs that are available by minimizing transportation as one of those barriers,” said Councilman Michael Padilla, City of Topeka, District  5.

GTP said the transportation incentive is designed for workforce transportation outside of regular working hours or the geographic service area of the Topeka Metro. It said workforce transportation means transportation to and from an employer. It said if employers, service providers or entrepreneurial organizations would like to know more about the incentives, they should contact Barbara Stapleton at Barbara.Stapleton@TopekaPartnership.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries...
Crews respond to smoky fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church

Latest News

Tracey Mann (Source: Newmark Gubb Zimmer)
Representative-elect Tracey Mann makes senior staff hires
232 Kansas crime victims to receive support
After the Pfizer vaccine EUA is issued, the vaccines will be shipped to their ultra-cold...
Gov. Kelly’s Office outlines next steps for COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas
Gift wrapped boxes (Pixabay)
Anonymous donor couple provides Shaner Early Learning Academy students with gifts