JEDO incentives allow Topeka employers to provide workplace transportation options

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New incentives from JEDO may allow Topeka employers to provide their employees with more workplace transportation options.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the Joint Economic Development Organizations board has approved a $100,000 transportation services incentive. It said originally the incentive was a recommendation from the Workforce Transportation Taskforce. It said the purpose of the incentive is to help employers create new workforce transportation options.

“The transportation needs of our workforce are definitely diverse,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka, an organization with the Greater Topeka Partnership. “More and more we’re seeing the need for alternative commuting options, employee shuttles and more. With this incentive, JEDO will be able to provide a 100 percent match in funding starting at just $1,000. Because funding is matched, employers that choose to participate will be able to stand up a resource quickly, ensuring that no gap in coverage need occur.”

“The Transportation Services Incentive recognizes the need in our community to help bridge the gap that many face in having reliable transportation to work This incentive builds upon the prior NETO and SOTO programs and expands the opportunity for transportation assistance to a wider range of employers and number of employees,” said Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook.

“This is just another great example of the importance Topeka and Shawnee County are placing on nurturing its workforce,” said Councilman Tony Emerson, City of Topeka, District 4.

“We know that there may be barriers to employment for residents in the community, and this gives more residents the opportunity to obtain well-paying jobs that are available by minimizing transportation as one of those barriers,” said Councilman Michael Padilla, City of Topeka, District 5.

GTP said the transportation incentive is designed for workforce transportation outside of regular working hours or the geographic service area of the Topeka Metro. It said workforce transportation means transportation to and from an employer. It said if employers, service providers or entrepreneurial organizations would like to know more about the incentives, they should contact Barbara Stapleton at Barbara.Stapleton@TopekaPartnership.com.

