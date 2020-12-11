Advertisement

Jackson County Jail inmate tests positive for the coronavirus

An inmate at the Jackson County Jail in Holton has tested positive for the cornoavirus, officials said Friday.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate in the Jackson County Jail in Holton has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Friday morning.

The inmate was scheduled to be transported to serve time in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The inmate tested prior to being moved to a state facility which is customary procedure.

Morse said the inmate had been incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail since early November. The inmate had been quarantined for 14 days prior to being introduced into jail’s general population.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the jail’s contracted medical staff regarding on next steps to take,

Inmates were tested Thursday and results are expected shortly, Morse said.

