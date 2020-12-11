Interviews scheduled for 9th Judicial District magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission has scheduled interviews for a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on Jan. 12 to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in McPherson county which will be created by the retirement of Judge Steve Hilger on Jan. 8.

The Commission said the 9th Judicial District is made up of Harvey and McPherson counties.

According to the Commission, nominees are as follows:

JoAn M. Hamilton Lindfors, Marquette, retired lawyer;

Ellen G. Neufeld, Inman, lawyer at Ellen G. Neufeld law firm;

Gary L. Price Jr., McPherson, a lawyer at Boyer & Price law firm and municipal judge for Canton, Lindsborg, and Moundridge; and

Susan C. Robson, Marion, a lawyer at Brookens & Robson law firm.

The Commission said it will meet via videoconference Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. to review applications. It said the meeting will be livestreamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel.

According to the Commission, it will meet to interview nominees at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 13, if needed. It said the location will be announced at a later date. It said interviews will be open to the public. It said after interviews, the commission will appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam for certification within 18 months.

The Commission said after serving one year in office the judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election. It said if retained, the judge will serve a four-year term.

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair, Amie Bauer of Lindsborg, Michael Androes of McPherson, Ann Elliot of McPherson, Harris Terry of McPherson, Thomas Adrian of Newton, Jana McKinney of Newton, John Robb of Newton and George “Chip” Westfall of Newton.

