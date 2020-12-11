Advertisement

Historic Emporia Gazette building on the market

The historic Emporia Gazette building is on the market for $259,900, according to KVOE Radio. The building is located at 517 Merchant St. in downtown Emporia.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A historic building in downtown Emporia is up for sale.

KVOE Radio reports that the Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant St. is currently listed at $259,900.

The property includes more than 20,000 square feet of office and other space. It is appraised at more than $264,000.

Based on Lyon County records, the initial building was constructed in 1875, KVOE says. A warehouse was built in 1974.

Additional work was completed last year, when a commercial re-roofing project was completed.

The building is on both the National and Kansas State register of historic places as part of the Emporia’s historic downtown district, KVOE says.

The Gazette newspaper started in 1890. William Allen White bought the paper in 1895. White won a 1923 Pulitzer Prize for an editorial.

KVOE says Chris Walker, White’s great-grandson, and his wife, Ashley, have been associated with the Gazette since 1995 and have operated the newspaper as editors or publishers since 2000.

