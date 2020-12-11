Advertisement

Governor orders flags be flown at half-staff to honor Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19

(WILX)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be flown at half-staff at sundown on December 14 in honor of the 2,072 Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“While COVID-19 has impacted each Kansas community differently, we all share this collective loss of our family, friends, and neighbors. We can all honor their memory by protecting each other and working together to slow the spread of this virus.” Governro Kelly said.

Kansas reported 131 new deaths from the virus on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries...
Crews respond to smoky fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church

Latest News

Deadline for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program
Kansas rent help deadline is less than a week away
Coronavirus Mask
Kansas has over 5,400 new cases of COVID-19
Advocates are concerned with how prisons are handling COVID-19 with the amount of outbreaks...
Advocates have concerns on how prisons are handling COVID-19
concerns on covid in prisons
Concerns on covid prisons