Governor orders flags be flown at half-staff to honor Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be flown at half-staff at sundown on December 14 in honor of the 2,072 Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“While COVID-19 has impacted each Kansas community differently, we all share this collective loss of our family, friends, and neighbors. We can all honor their memory by protecting each other and working together to slow the spread of this virus.” Governro Kelly said.

Kansas reported 131 new deaths from the virus on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.