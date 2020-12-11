Gov. Kelly’s Office outlines next steps for COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s Office is outlining the next steps for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

The Office of Governor Laura Kelly says with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being recommended by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Thursday, it wanted to outline the next steps that will be taken in the state.

According to Gov. Kelly’s Office, the next step is for the Food and Drug Administration to issue an Emergency Use Authorization which will allow Pfizer to begin to process vaccine orders. It said shipping is expected to begin within 24 to 72 hours after the EUA has been issued, and delivery of the vaccine is expected to happen within 48-96 hours after the EUA is issued.

Gov. Kelly’s Office said it anticipates the EUA to be approved early in the week of Dec. 14. It said the vaccines will be distributed to the ultra-cold storage locations throughout Kansas and the vaccines will then be deployed to other locations. It said it will not release the locations of the ultra-cold storage facilities for security purposes.

