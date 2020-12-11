Friday forecast: Scattered showers today, light snow tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It has been a mild month so far with the coolest high temperature in Topeka on December 3rd with 45°. Colder temperatures are expected today through the weekend. We’re also monitoring a storm system that will bring a rain/snow mix through tomorrow morning, Trace-2″ of snow is expected.

The storm system through tomorrow morning isn’t looking as impressive as it did earlier in the week. Combination of factors including a slight shift northward with the storm track as well as slightly warmer temperatures resulting in accumulation of snow harder to come by Friday night. The bulk of the snowfall accumulation will be along HWY 36 where 1-2″ is possible. With the exception of areas southeast of the turnpike (where rain is the primary precipitation type) the rest of northeast Kansas is in the Trace-1″ range with many spots likely getting less than 0.5″. Overall precipitation totals from this storm system have come down as well where a Trace-0.25″ is expected.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: With temperatures steady in the mid 30s to mid 40s, rain will be the main precipitation type with a few scattered showers especially this morning. A rain/snow mix could start near the Nebraska border as early as this afternoon however with temperatures above freezing accumulation is not expected, the rest of northeast Kansas may end up dry all afternoon. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A rain/snow mix this evening will eventually transition to snow especially for those with precipitation. Several spots will end up staying dry. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than a few flurries early (additional accumulation after sunrise just a dusting if anything) cloud cover will remain. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chills in the upper 20s-low 30s.

A storm system will bring some light snow to western and southern Kansas Saturday night so will keep it dry for now however if there is a northeastern shift in the storm track, areas south of I-70 may get some light snow. By Sunday we’ll have decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.

Monday will start out sunny but with clouds increasing, highs will be in the 40s.

With a cold front pushing through Tuesday cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s (similar to Saturday) are expected. Models are hinting at some light precipitation between Tuesday and Wednesday morning however with low confidence just put in a snow chance just for Tuesday night and will adjust timing in the coming days if we actually do get precipitation.

Wednesday-Friday will have more sun and highs gradually warming back through the 40s.

Taking Action:

Precipitation today will mainly be rain and even if there’s a wintry mix mainly near the Nebraska border, roads should just remain wet with surface temperatures above freezing.

Tonight is when roads will turn slick so use caution especially on bridges/overpasses. Tonight is when the snow will begin to accumulate mainly along HWY 36. Use caution on the roads Saturday morning.

Snow tonight (WIBW)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.