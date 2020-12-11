Fraud protection updates added to CARES Act Investments Portal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Updates have been made to the online dashboard that tracks investments funded through the Coronavirus Relief Funds of the federal CARES Act, Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday.

The updates allow visitors to the dashboard to view all spending through October 31, 2020, and a newly expanded fraud protection online reporting portal.

“Kansans deserve to know how their tax dollars are being spent, and that they are protected against potential fraud,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration continues to prioritize transparency and accountability, and these resources are another way for us to make this valuable information accessible to the public.”

If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of CARES Act funds, you can access the reporting portal here. Previously, claims had to be filed by calling or emailing the Office of Recovery.

