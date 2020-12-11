Advertisement

Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92

Topeka High School Basketball Court
Topeka High School Basketball Court(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High Hall of Fame basketball coach Willie Nicklin has passed away.

Former Capital-Journal sportswriter reported the news Thursday.

Nicklin coached the Topeka High men’s team for 21 years, from 1970-1991, leading the school to 12 I-70 League Championships and two state championships. He compiled 501 wins throughout his coaching career.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) throws a pass intended for quarterback Patrick...
Travis Kelce nominated for NFL Man of the Year
KU football season ends early, game against Texas canceled
Scholar Athlete - Molly McLaughlin
Scholar Athlete - Molly McLaughlin
Scholar Athlete - Molly McLaughlin
Scholar Athlete of the Week - Molly McLaughlin