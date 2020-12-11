Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High Hall of Fame basketball coach Willie Nicklin has passed away.
Former Capital-Journal sportswriter reported the news Thursday.
Nicklin coached the Topeka High men’s team for 21 years, from 1970-1991, leading the school to 12 I-70 League Championships and two state championships. He compiled 501 wins throughout his coaching career.
