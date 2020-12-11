Advertisement

ESU postpones women’s basketball games

Three upcoming Emporia State women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19.
Three upcoming Emporia State women's basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three upcoming Emporia State women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Lady Hornets games against Fort Hays State, Lincoln and Central Missouri all will be put on hold. ESU Athletics says those games will be made up at a later day.

This adds to the number of Emporia State games that have been postponed due to the coronavirus. Two games were postponed last week.

ESU Athletics says Lady Hornets head basketball coach Toby Wynn is no longer in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

