College football bowl games cancelled because of COVID

Nearly a dozen games won’t be played
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2019, file photo, Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs with...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2019, file photo, Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California in San Diego.(Orlando Ramirez | AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez, File)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly a dozen college football bowl games have been cancelled because of COVID-related issues. Some 34 bowl games are still scheduled to be played, although the possibility of more cancellations is very real.

Eleven college football bowl games for the 2020-2021 season have been cancelled. Those include the Redbox Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Bahahas Bow, Holiday Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Sun Bowl, Celebration Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, the LA Bowl. The New Mexico Bowl has been relocated from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. It will be played on December 21 at 2:30 CT.

1) Redbox Bowl / July 31, 2020 / Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California / Pac-12 vs. Big Ten

2) Hawaii Bowl / October 2, 2020 / Aloha Stadium in Halawa, Hawaii / Mountain West Conference vs. American Athletic Conference

3) Bahamas Bowl / October 2, 2020 / Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas / Conference USA vs. Mid-American Conference

4) Holiday Bowl / October 22, 2020 / SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California / Pac-12 vs. Atlantic Coast Conference

5) Quick Lane Bowl / October 30, 2020 / Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan / Atlantic Coast Conference vs. Mid-American Conference

6) Pinstripe Bowl / November 27, 2020 / Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York City / Big 10 vs. Atlantic Coast Conference

7) Sun Bowl / December 1, 2020 / Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas / Atlantic Coast Conference vs. Pac-12

8) Fenway Bowl / December 20, 2020 / Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts / ACC vs. American Athletic Conference

9) Celebration Bowl / December 21, 2020 / Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA / Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference vs. Southwestern Athletic Conference

10) Las Vegas Bowl / 2020 / Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada / Pac-12 vs. SEC

11) LA Bowl / December 2020 / SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California / Pac-12 vs. Mountain West

Click on this link for a complete list of bowl games that remain on the 2020-2021 NCAA football bowl game schedule.

