Anonymous donor couple provides Shaner Early Learning Academy students with gifts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An anonymous donor couple has donated funds to Shaner Early Learning Academy to purchase gifts for its students.

Topeka Public Schools says an anonymous donor couple generously donated around $1,700 to Shaner Early Learning Academy in order to provide gifts for its students and their siblings.

According to TPS, each Shaner student will get four to five presents, as well as gifts for their siblings.

TPS said it will be hosting a drive-by Santa event at Shaner Early Learning Academy, 1600 SW 34th St., on Monday, Dec. 14, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

TPS said the event is for Shaner Early Learning Academy families only.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.