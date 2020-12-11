Advertisement

Andrew Parchment and several other Jayhawks enter transfer portal

Jayhawks receivers Andrew Parchment and Hunter Kaufman plus defensive back Kyle Mayberry all...
Jayhawks receivers Andrew Parchment and Hunter Kaufman plus defensive back Kyle Mayberry all will be leaving Lawrence.(Mike Gunnoe)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Multple Kansas football players have entered the transfer portal.

Jayhawks receivers Andrew Parchment and Hunter Kaufman plus defensive back Kyle Mayberry all will be leaving Lawrence.

Parchment was a preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection after an impressive 2019 junior season where he caught 65 passes for 829 yards and seven touchdowns. However, KU’s passing game struggles limited his production in his senior season. Parchment logged only 197 yards receiving and two touchdowns in 2020.

Mayberry played in 43 games over his Jayhawks career. He logged 101 tackles during his four seasons playing in Lawrence. Kaufman hasn’t caught a pass during his time at KU.

