Advocates have concerns on how prisons are handling COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advocates are concerned with how prisons are handling COVID-19 with the amount of outbreaks among prisons.

Brandilyn Parks of Kansas Coalition for Sentence and Prison Reform says inmates are concerned with how the state is handling COVID-19 in prisons.

“The biggest problem that people that are incarcerated are complaining of is if they are tested negative, then they are quarantined from the rest of the prison community, two men to a cell and their let out for 15 minutes,” she said.

They also question if enough is being done to protect them.

“Most of the incarcerated are terrified about getting COVID, they don’t know what that means to them that they are afraid of being transferred, they are afraid of getting sick,” Parks explained.

Parks says inmates at El Dorado, which has had more than 800 inmates contract COVID-19, plan to send a message, with a hunger strike.

“They’re trying to peacefully say they we don’t want to be on lock down anymore,” she emphasized.

Parks says she’s spoken with staff members at correctional facilities who are also worried about causing another outbreak.

“They are just as frustrated at this point, because it causes bitterness between the staff and the incarcerated,” Parks explained. “They are also concerned going and getting it themselves and taking it back out to the community or their family.”

“All of the different things that work in the department of corrections coming in and then working within the prison and then taking that virus back out into the community,” she said.

Now with a vaccine underway, Parks says prisons should be a priority.

“Small things like changing PPE equipment between each shake down. So, just taking that little extra step of precaution and encouraging the incarcerated to take that extra step of precaution as well,” she said.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says there is shared a month to month overview on the steps they’ve taken since the pandemic to mitigate risk on their website.

13 NEWS reached out to Kansas Department of Health and Environment and they said in a statement they’re “still receiving guidance from the federal government on who will be able to receive the vaccine.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.