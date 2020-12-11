8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees on Dec. 21

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy on Dec. 21.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on Dec. 21 to interview nominees to fill a vacancy for a district magistrate judge in Geary Co. which will be created by the retirement of Judge Charles Zimmerman on Jan. 11.

According to the Commission, the 8th Judicial District is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

The Commission said the interview schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m. Florence Cornish, Junction City, attorney

9:50 a.m. Amy Crawford, Salina, attorney

10:10 a.m. Andrew King, Junction City, promotional salesperson

10:30 a.m. Lawrence Palmer, Junction City, community corrections prevention coordinator

10:50 a.m. Break

11 a.m. Joy Ruffin, Junction City, legal assistant

11:20 a.m. Calvin Schuette, Junction City, attorney

11:40 a.m. Steve Staker, Fredonia, attorney

James Jacobs, Junction City, withdrew his nomination.

According to the Commission, it received a late nomination. It said if accepted, the interview for this nominee will be scheduled for noon. It said after interviews, commissioners will recess for lunch and then reconvene.

The Commission said it will meet to interview nominees on Monday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. at the 4H and Senior Center in Junction City at 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd. It said interviews will be open to the public.

According to the Commission, after interviewing nominees, it will appoint a district magistrate judge.

Kansas law requires district magistrate judges to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an exam to be certified within 18 months.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Kevin Harris of Abilene, Ashley Iverson of Alta Vista, Douglas Thompson of Chapman, Darrell Miller of Dwight, Keith Henry of Junction City, Daryl Enos of Marion, Edwin Wheeler Jr. of Marion and Eric Coffman of Milford.

