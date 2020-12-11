3-year-old hospitalized; Topeka man arrested on suspicion of child abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-year-old is recovering in the hospital after suffering injuries allegedly inflicted by a 41-year-old Topeka man. Joshua S. McNutt has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and is facing a felony aggravated endangering a child charge.

This past Tuesday Shawnee County deputies responded to a child abuse call after the toddler arrived at a local hospital with several serious internal and external injuries. The young child was taken to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment. As part of the investigation, McNutt was arrested late Thursday night. He was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with felony aggravated endangering a child.

The case remains under investigation.

