3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle wreck has shut down a portion of SW 29th St.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday at SW 29th and Randolph. Topeka Police said several people are believed to be injured, but they did not have further information.

The wreck brought down some power lines. Evergy is responding to address the situation.

Topeka Police are investigating how it happened. They were closing all westbound traffic on SW 29th in the area while they responded.

13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

