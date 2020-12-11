Advertisement

232 Kansas crime victims to receive support

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 232 Kansas crime victims will receive support from the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial help to 232 victims of violent crime at its December meeting on Thursday, Dec. 10.

According to AG Schmidt, awards were made in 142 new cases. He said additional expenses were paid in 90 previously submitted cases. He said the awards totaled over $131,800.

Schmidt said the Division of Crime Victims Compensation in the Office of the Attorney General administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crimes pay for unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

According to Schmidt, Kansas’s Crime Victims Compensation Board decides which claims are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. He said awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with a limit of $5,000 on funeral expenses, $5,000 on outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 on inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

Schmidt said part of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders are what provide the funding for the program.

For more information on the meeting, click here.

