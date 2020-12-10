WRHS puts on virtual holiday concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural High School bands put on a virtual performance Wednesday night.

From the jazz bands to the larger wind ensemble, the kids played some holiday tunes in the school’s gymnasium - including some selections from the Grinch and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The performance was streamed live on the district website, and will be available on their YouTube channel.

