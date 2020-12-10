Wednesday’s Child - Charlie and Timothy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During this season of giving, how about giving two children a home? Tonight, we introduce you to Charles and Timothy: our Wednesday’s Children this week.

This handsome pair of brothers are close to one another – and really hope to be adopted together by a family who will love them unconditionally.

Charles is older, he’s 14. He likes to play football, and watch football and hockey on TV. He also has a softer side – he likes to cook and sew -- his favorite class in school is family and consumer science. Plus, he’s a good reader.

When he grows up, Charles would like to either play in the National Football League or be a plumber.

Younger brother Timothy is 11. He’s a loving and friendly kid, who is good at building things – especially Legos. It comes as no surprise, timothy likes science, technology and playing on his computer tablet. Those are his favorite subjects in school – and he hopes to one day work for apple computer!

These boys are also proud of each other – and would love to be adopted by a family with structure, consistency and direction. They’re hoping for a forever family who will teach them life skills to help them succeed – and finally give them a place to call home!

If you’d like more information on Charlie and Timothy, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.