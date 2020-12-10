Advertisement

Video captures series of freeway crashes in California

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN) - A dramatic series of car crashes was all caught on camera.

It all started when a black Honda, trying to exit the freeway, hit a semi Wednesday morning in Rowland Heights.

The dashboard video shows that the truck and the driver of the Honda were able to make it safely to the right side of the road.

But the bad luck wasn’t over. Moments later, a truck and another car slammed into the Honda from the first accident.

Three people were hurt in the crashes and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was suspected of driving drunk and arrested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl
Dr. Lee Norman explains the extensive packaging required of the Pfizer vaccine.
Gov. Kelly highlights COVID-19 testing as Kansans wait for first doses of Pfizer vaccine
Topeka man indicted for distribution of heroin

Latest News

Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in August port explosion
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus
Thousands vaccinated against COVID-19 in UK as gov't issues allergy warning
Crews respond to report of fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries...
Crews respond to report of fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church