Travis Kelce nominated for NFL Man of the Year

The NFL has revealed its list of 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. It said Payton was a presence on and off the field, and so too are the 2020 nominees for the award. The list includes the Kansas City Chiefs’ own Travis Kelce.

According to KCTV5, the award will be presented during Super Bowl Week. It said the Associated Press will reveal the individual award winners. It also said the award recognizes a player for their outstanding community service off the field, as well as their excellence on the field.

“This year has presented significant challenges for us all, from the ongoing global pandemic to the continued social injustices witnessed this year,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees remind us that even in the face of adversity, players continue to raise awareness and use their voice and platform to positively impact their communities. The nominees will leave lasting legacies across the country in a time when we need leadership and strength the most.”

KCTV5 said the nominees will all get a $40,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice. It said the winner of the award will get a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

“Being nominated as the Chiefs’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “This team and this community have been an incredibly important part of my life for the past eight years, and I’m humbled because there are so many players who are also doing so much to serve others and are deserving of this recognition. The 87 & Running Foundation began to help disadvantaged youth by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities and aspire beyond their circumstances. ... What I’ve accomplished on the field alongside my teammates over the years — especially last year — means so much more knowing that what has been accomplished off of the field is making a difference in the lives of others here in Kansas City and in my hometown of Cleveland Heights (Ohio).”

According to the Kansas City news station, current players that have won the award are Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, J.J. Watt and Calais Campbell.

