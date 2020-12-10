TPS surprises frontline worker, daughter with gifts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools surprised a first responder and her daughter with a visit from the North Pole on Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson -- dressed as Mrs. Claus -- and McClure Elementary Principal Dr. Jennifer Gordon surprised McClure parent Sharmin Ahmed at her home. Ahmed works as a nurse at Stormont Vail; her daughter Sarah is a first grader at McClure.

Anderson and Gordon brought her gifts to show their appreciation for her work as a first responder. “She’s going to work and working with people that may be COVID positive, and then she has to come home and make sure she is safe and Sarah is safe, that is pretty tremendous.” Dr. Anderson said.

Dr. Anderson says TPS will be visiting homes every Wednesday throughout December.

