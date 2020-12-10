Thursday forecast: Mild today, much colder tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One more mild day with highs in the 60s before it starts to feel like December tomorrow with temperatures mainly in the 30s. There’s also a storm system that will bring a rain/snow mix tomorrow with accumulating snow beginning Friday night.

Confidence is increasing that snow will accumulate Friday night where a couple inches (1-3″) are possible north of I-70. The further south you are, chances of seeing measurable snow decrease. Keep in mind this is a preliminary forecast and any shift in the storm track and timing of when the colder air moves in will make a difference. The reason snow will be hard to accumulate Friday will be due to temperatures remaining above freezing at the surface. If it comes down hard enough there may be some minor accumulation up toward north-central Kansas. Models do hint at precipitation continuing into Saturday but for how long is still uncertain however the bulk of any accumulation will be in the morning and any leftover precipitation in the afternoon should be warm enough for it to be rain limiting accumulation.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds S/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Chance of rain late (after 3am). Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain along and south of the turnpike with a rain/snow mix north. Little to no accumulation of snow is expected with temperatures steady around the freezing mark in north-central KS to low 40s near I-35. Winds N 5-15 mph.

The rain/snow mix will eventually transition to all snow Friday night as lows drop in the mid 20s to low 30s. With highs warming in the mid-upper 30s Saturday it’ll remain cloudy with a small chance of partial clearing out toward central KS.

Sunday will be dry with a better chance of getting some late day sun but because temperatures will start out colder compared to Saturday morning, highs will be similar and stuck in the upper 30s. If there is late day sun low 40s are possible.

Next week a reinforcing cold front pushes through Tuesday which looks to be the coolest day of the week however most of the week will be in the 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies almost everyday (sun for a portion of each day). Wednesday looks to be the day with mostly sunny skies all day. Models are hinting at a slight chance of precipitation late Tuesday into Wednesday morning but confidence is low so will keep it dry for now.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today, last mild day for a while

A storm system with a rain/snow mix is likely Friday which as of now should come with minimal impacts other than wet roads.

Accumulating snow along with roads turning icy and more dangerous begins Friday night and may continue into at least Saturday morning. A couple inches are possible north of I-70 with totals decreasing further south you go.



Most of snow to accumulate beginning Friday night (WIBW)

