The Grinch has been spotted in Osage County

Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Grinch is at it again, trying to steal all of the Christmas joy out of Osage County.

If you have seen a green figure outside at night around this time, it is no coincidence. The Grinch has been spotted stealing toys out of the donation boxes for the local toy drive.

He has hit Ann’s Diner, McCoy’s Radio Shack and the Burlingame Fire Department.

When we spoke to Osage County Sheriff, Chris Wells, he said “He has been caught at a lot of different places, basically almost every town,”.

He likes to tip-toe around at night, snatching Christmas decorations and presents. Police and fire crews have come close to grabbing the Grinch, but he always manages to get away. He has even used a fire truck to escape.

Wells said “I am confident we are going to catch him, but I’m hoping he has a change of heart”.

County officials advise families to keep their toys and Christmas candy hidden.

