Ten more COVID-19 deaths reported over past week in Nemaha County

The Nemaha County Health Department reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths over the past week, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten more people have died over the past week from the coronavirus in Nemaha County, officials said.

The announcement came Tuesday in a weekly COVID-19 posting on the Nemaha County Health Department’s Facebook page.

According to the report, Nemaha County has seen 34 deaths to date from COVID-19.

That number is up 10 from the 24 reported on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Nemaha County reported a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The 19 coronavirus-related deaths in the past two weeks has more than doubled Nemaha County’s year-to-date total, moving it to 34 from 15.

As it did a week ago, Nemaha County health officials on Tuesday said all of the individuals who died from COVID-19 over the past week were 65 years of age and older.

In spite of the rise in deaths, however, Nemaha County has seen a drop in the number of coronavirus cases that have been reported,, according to the Facebook post on Tuesday.

“The number of cases in our county have decreased over the last two weeks,” the health department posted on its Facebook page. “We appreciate the community’s efforts in trying to slow the spread of the virus. Continue to wash your hands often, social distance, wear a mask and stay home if you are ill.”

As of Tuesday, Nemaha County has reported 1,193 positive COVID-19 cases, 138 of which are active, with four people hospitalized at present.

The Nemaha County Health Department says 1,021 residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
