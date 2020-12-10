Supreme Court affirms state authority to regulate PBMs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed that states have the authority to regulate pharmacy benefit managers.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that states have authority to regulate companies serving as third-party administrators for major public and private health plans, or pharmacy benefit managers.

“We have been taking a hard look at the behavior of PBMs in the marketplace,” Schmidt said. “Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, which we sought, confirms that states have legal authority to protect consumers, taxpayers and small businesses by regulating these middlemen.”

According to Schmidt, the case was started in Arkansas, which passed state statute regulations regarding PBMs. He said regulated companies challenged Arkansas’s authority and argued that federal law preempted state action. It said Kansas filed a brief backing Arkansas in arguing that states are not preempted and on Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court agreed.

Schmidt said the unanimous decision clears the way for state oversight of the behavior of PBMs in the prescription drug marketplace.

A copy of the decision can be found here.

