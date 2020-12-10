Advertisement

Supreme Court affirms state authority to regulate PBMs

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.(Source: U.S. Supreme Court)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed that states have the authority to regulate pharmacy benefit managers.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that states have authority to regulate companies serving as third-party administrators for major public and private health plans, or pharmacy benefit managers.

“We have been taking a hard look at the behavior of PBMs in the marketplace,” Schmidt said. “Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, which we sought, confirms that states have legal authority to protect consumers, taxpayers and small businesses by regulating these middlemen.”

According to Schmidt, the case was started in Arkansas, which passed state statute regulations regarding PBMs. He said regulated companies challenged Arkansas’s authority and argued that federal law preempted state action. It said Kansas filed a brief backing Arkansas in arguing that states are not preempted and on Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court agreed.

Schmidt said the unanimous decision clears the way for state oversight of the behavior of PBMs in the prescription drug marketplace.

A copy of the decision can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Attorney faces disciplinary hearing in handling murder, sex offense prosecutions
Deputy Bako was sworn into the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday by Sheriff Roberts.
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes Deputy Bako as its newest member
AG Schmidt names Solicitor General, deputy for Legal Opinions and Government Counsel Division
KDOT approves construction bids for November
Standridge to be sworn into Kansas Supreme Court on Dec. 14