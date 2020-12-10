SV Events Center to host pop-up medical facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Stormont Vail Events Center will soon be taking center stage in the fight against COVID-19.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved an emergency services partnership between Shawnee Co., Stormont Vail Health, Facility Management Firm Global Spectrum L.P. along with the Stormont Vail Events Center to create an alternative facility to vaccinate, monitor, and provide medical services to patients.

Officials say the amenities will be located at Exhibition Hall.

Set up for the facility began Dec. 7. Once the facility is open, the services will be available until May 31, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.